15 lauset, mille kuulmisest vanemapuhkusel olevatel isadel kõrini on

"On see sinu laps või?"

"Is that your kid?"

This one worries me. The thought of some rando raising an alarm because they think they’re doing the right thing is a nightmare. An understandable one if that person really thought they were doing the right thing. But my kid is a spitting image of me. Get yourself together if you can look at my daughter then look at me and seriously not see the resemblance.





"Kuidas su naine sulle midagi sellist teha sai?"

Taaskord tuleb selline lause inimestelt, kellel ilmselt lapsi pole.

"How could you make your wife do that?"

This one always shocks me a little. My marriage isn’t like that, where one person can make the other do anything. So it’s startling that more than one person I’ve encountered in the last four years apparently thinks that that’s possible. Or even probable. These people just get a nod as I figure out how to get away.

Some sort of comment about me "not contributing."

I’ve heard this once or twice and it’s once or twice too many. People who have said it are literally watching me take care of my kid. And to toot my own horn a little, my kid hasn’t ever broken a bone or gotten lost in a store (definitely just jinxed myself with this). She’s never missed a meal and, at 4 1/4, she still loves her nap. Not to mention I still have an income. What else is contributing if not for that?

